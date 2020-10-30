Manipur formulates new SOP for COVID-19

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh

IMPHAL

30 October 2020

CM Biren distributes leaflets, commends services of frontline workers

The Manipur government has formulated a new SOP (standard operating procedure) for tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing it on Friday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said that all sections of people should follow the guidelines for 14 to 20 days. He also distributed leaflets and banners to be handed over to people and displayed at public places.

Mr. Biren said that, so far, the State government had spent ₹62 crore in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that without the services of frontline workers, the outbreak could not be controlled. In recognition of their services, the government had decided to extend life insurance cover for them till 2021. Mr. Biren also stated that Manipur faces no financial crisis in fighting the pandemic.

A 24X7 toll free helpline has been opened in Imphal. “100 beds are set aside for the COVID-19 patients in J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. A memorandum had been sent to the Union government for the construction of a hospital for infectious diseases,” he said.

He also said, “The plan to impose a complete lockdown once again in Manipur will be finalised only when the four officials deputed by the Union government submit their report. They are touring Manipur to collect information and data.”

The CM said that more beds would be added to the two medical colleges, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, and the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences. Now, there are 2,247 beds available for COVID-19 patients in the government and private hospital.

So far, 161 COVID-19 patients have died in Manipur. There was some confusion among the people as some persons found to be COVID-19 positive tested negative when they went to private clinics for a second test. Manipur’s Health Director K. Rajo said that a patient could not be tested within a few days of the first testing, which is why there had been contradictory reports on the tests.