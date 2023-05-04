Manipur footballer killed in police firing 

May 04, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A footballer has been killed in police firing in the violence-hit Kangpokpi district of Manipur, locals said.

Mangminjoi Haokip, 20, was among three youngsters who received bullet injuries during an alleged police crackdown in the district’s Saikul area. He died after being shot in the head, people in the area said.

The district administration and police officials could not be contacted for confirmation. A senior police official declined to speak when called.

“Mangminjoi was from a village near Saikul. He was a promising footballer but could not pursue the sport because of poverty, which forced him to pursue other options for sustenance,” David, his former coach told The Hindu from Saikul.

“The young man played in the Subroto Cup, an inter-school tournament apart from district and State-level events,” he said.

Locals said the police were firing tear gas shells intermittently at protestors throughout the day on May 4 while a mob burnt down around 25 houses at Kangchup Patzang, a tribal hamlet near the State’s capital Imphal.

The people of the hamlets adjoining Kangchup Patzang have reportedly abandoned their houses fearing similar attacks.

