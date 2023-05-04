HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur footballer killed in police firing 

Mangminjoi Haokip played in the Subroto Cup, an inter-school tournament 

May 04, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

A footballer has been killed in police firing in the violence-hit Kangpokpi district of Manipur, locals said.

Mangminjoi Haokip, 20, was among three youngsters who received bullet injuries during an alleged police crackdown in the district’s Saikul area. He died after being shot in the head, people in the area said.

ALSO READ
Exercise leadership to end ethnic violence in Manipur: Mizoram CM

The district administration and police officials could not be contacted for confirmation. A senior police official declined to speak when called.

“Mangminjoi was from a village near Saikul. He was a promising footballer but could not pursue the sport because of poverty, which forced him to pursue other options for sustenance,” David, his former coach told  The Hindu from Saikul.

ALSO READ
Fifty-five Army columns deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 9,000 people shifted to safer places

“The young man played in the Subroto Cup, an inter-school tournament apart from district and State-level events,” he said.

Locals said the police were firing tear gas shells intermittently at protestors throughout the day on May 4 while a mob burnt down around 25 houses at Kangchup Patzang, a tribal hamlet near the State’s capital Imphal.

The people of the hamlets adjoining Kangchup Patzang have reportedly abandoned their houses fearing similar attacks.

ALSO READ
Curfew in eight districts of Manipur, mobile internet services suspended over tribal stir

“He was a promising footballer but could not pursue the sport because of poverty, which forced him to pursue other options for sustenance”David Former coach

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.