Manipur extends internet ban till June 10

June 06, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Imphal

Nearly 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago

PTI

People at a medical camp organised by Army, in an area of Manipur on June 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Manipur government on June 6 extended its ban on internet services till June 10.

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 p.m. of June 10, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H. Gyan Prakash said.

The ban was imposed on May 3.

ALSO READ
Nearly 98 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps.

Clashes first broke out in the Northeastern State on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the State to bring back peace.

