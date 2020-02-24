Manipur Education Minister says all involved in question paper leak will be punished

IMPHAL:

Question packets from 10 schools had been opened in advance, says T. Radheshyam

Manipur Education Minister T. Radheshyam said on Monday that all teachers and officials involved in the mega leakage of the questions of the ongoing school board examinations would be suitably punished.

He said, “ Following the posting of leaked questions in the social media the education authority has asked all heads of the institutes to return the question packets on five subjects. We found that question packets from 10 schools had been opened in advance”.

He explained that the system was that question papers were usually kept in the police stations. However, principals and teachers had urged the government to keep the question papers in their custody. The government should have trust in the integrity of the teachers “since the motive to help the government”. “However this is an alarming situation” the Minister said.

Question papers were given directly to 60 schools. But in case of 131 schools, the papers were kept in the police stations. The Minister said that once the inquiry was complete the guilty would be punished.

There had been reports of copying with the help of mobile phones and other young helpers who somehow reached the examinees with answers and some students’ bodies had checked such mass copying.