Manipur Dy. CM stripped of portfolios

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar has been stripped of all his portfolios after four ministers of his party, National People’s Party (NPP) was asked to resign from the BJP-led coalition government.
A notification issued by the State’s Chief Secretary J. Suresh Babu on Thursday made Mr. Joykumar, a former Director-General of Police, Manipur’s first Deputy CM without a portfolio. It said Mr. Joykumar’s portfolios, including that of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, have been reallocated to the Chief Minister.
Earlier in the day, the BJP had asked the NPP ministers to resign because of “irresponsible and derogatory” remarks Mr. Joykumar allegedly made about the Chief Minister. The Deputy CM had reportedly referred to Mr. Biren as a “mentally-deranged person” when a group of women met him to complain about not receiving rice rationed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.