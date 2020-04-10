Other States

Manipur Dy. CM stripped of portfolios

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar has been stripped of all his portfolios after four ministers of his party, National People’s Party (NPP) was asked to resign from the BJP-led coalition government.

A notification issued by the State’s Chief Secretary J. Suresh Babu on Thursday made Mr. Joykumar, a former Director-General of Police, Manipur’s first Deputy CM without a portfolio. It said Mr. Joykumar’s portfolios, including that of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, have been reallocated to the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had asked the NPP ministers to resign because of “irresponsible and derogatory” remarks Mr. Joykumar allegedly made about the Chief Minister. The Deputy CM had reportedly referred to Mr. Biren as a “mentally-deranged person” when a group of women met him to complain about not receiving rice rationed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:14:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/manipur-dy-cm-stripped-of-portfolios/article31303864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY