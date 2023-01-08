Manipur driver murder | Women activists launch agitations

January 08, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - IMPHAL

Women activists have imposed an indefinite blockade on the Imphal-Tiddim road passing through three districts from Sunday morning. The women activists said that this is in protest against the reported kidnapping and murder of a Manipur driver, Yengkhom Priyobrata. The Manipur police had made a routine inquiry and requested the Nagaland counterpart to furnish available information. Indications are that drivers in Manipur are likely to launch agitations. Tension is running high in Manipur.

Though nothing official is known so far it is felt in many circles that some anti-social elements might have killed him as he could not pay extortion in the form of illegal taxes. The driver was kidnapped on December 30 and his dead body was found in Nagaland on Saturday.

Yengkhom Ibemcha, Priyobrata’s wife said, “My husband has been doing a passenger’s service in his van between Imphal and Moreh, the border town. We heard from him at 9 p.m. on December 30 informing us that he will be going to Nagaland with some passengers. But the mobile phone was not picked up later and eventually was switched off. We had lodged a missing report with the Bishnupur police station on January 2”.

Police sources said that there had been several incidents of beating up, killings, and robbing of Manipur drivers in some parts of Nagaland.