Manipur doctors to press on with cease-work strike until their demands are met

February 27, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - IMPHAL

Doctors will continue their cease-work strike in Manipur until their demands are met, the All Manipur Health Services Doctors Association said. Medical services all over the State have been paralysed after the doctors began the agitation.

Association general secretary Lohi P. Mao said on Monday that it is deplorable that the government is not paying attention to the protest that began 15 days ago.

The doctors have put forward a list of eight demands, which include time-scale promotions. The State government has said that promotions would be given against vacancies. “This means most of the doctors will retire without getting any promotion,“ Dr. Mao said.

The doctors have also demanded other allowances, including risk allowances. They have also called for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 65 years.

Though the government had issued a statement appealing to the doctors not to go ahead with the strike since it is an essential service, so far no doctor has been pulled up.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Mao said, “The government has been merely saying that there is shortage of doctors in all hospitals at remote locations. However, nothing has been done for the welfare of the doctors. Since all sections of the people support our demands, the 60 MLAs should also support our demands”.

