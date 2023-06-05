Manipur crisis | Some tribal organisations lift blockade along Imphal-Dimapur National Highway for seven days

June 05, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - IMPHAL

In response to the appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, some tribal organisations have lifted the blockade along the NH2 (Imphal-Dimapur) for seven days effective from Monday morning (June 5.)

A report said that during these days trucks carrying essential commodities and medicines can ply. However, it said these vehicles must be escorted by the Central forces only.

The protracted blockade has caused untold trials and tribulations to the people whose only lifeline is the National Highway. Prices of essential commodities, which are in short supply in Manipur as a result of the crisis that began from May 3, had soared beyond the reach of the common people. People got some relief as rice had been sold to the relief camp inmates at ₹34 kg, whereas in the open market, it has gone high to ₹50 a kg.

The Meitei students studying in Delhi staged a sit-in protest in the national capital on Sunday demanding restoration of normality in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has identified seven areas that are vulnerable to the Kuki militant attacks. Ministers and MLAs have been asked by the Chief Minister to stay along with the villagers. They were directed by the Chief Minister to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities and other life-saving medicines.

Former Minister and now a BJP MLA Karam Shyam is staying in Imphal East district, mingling with the people. He said, ”There is a trust deficit among the people and Assam Rifles. Something meaningful ought to be done now to overcome it. Despite appeals from all sections, the gun attacks and incendiary are still on. If there is any unfortunate incident in retaliation, the militants and their handlers should bear the full responsibility.”

Every day, women activists are taking out nocturnal torchlight processions at various places demanding restoration of peace in the State. They shout slogans demanding the government withdrawal from the Suspension of Operations (SoO) signed with the Kuki militants.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Biren announced that his government was pulling out of the SoO. However, at the intervention of the Union government, he said an instruction is still awaited, in this regard.

Meanwhile, the district Magistrates relaxed the curfew hours from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5. The districts are Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal.

