Other StatesIMPHAL 21 July 2020 14:19 IST
Manipur's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,925
Updated: 22 July 2020 14:23 IST
Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur on Monday, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 1,925, an official bulletin said.
It said with 85 people recovering from COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of recovered persons has gone up to 1,320.
Of the total 1,925 COVID-19 cases, 605 were active as 1,320 people have recovered from the disease.
The bulletin said that the recovery rate in the state is 68.75 per cent.
