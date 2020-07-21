Other States

Manipur's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,925

A deserted area in Shangshak village, Manipur. File

A deserted area in Shangshak village, Manipur. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur on Monday, taking the northeastern state’s tally to 1,925, an official bulletin said.

It said with 85 people recovering from COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of recovered persons has gone up to 1,320.

Of the total 1,925 COVID-19 cases, 605 were active as 1,320 people have recovered from the disease.

The bulletin said that the recovery rate in the state is 68.75 per cent.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 2:23:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/manipur-covid-19/article32159539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY