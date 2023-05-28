HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manipur Congress team reaches Delhi to meet President Murmu

Meanwhile, groups of women organised sit-in protests in more than 30 places across the Imphal Valley demanding a peaceful solution to the crisis.

May 28, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - GUWAHATI/IMPHAL

The Hindu Bureau
Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, party leaders Gaikhangam and Th Lokeshwor are in New Delhi to seek an appointment with the President. | file photo

Former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, party leaders Gaikhangam and Th Lokeshwor are in New Delhi to seek an appointment with the President. | file photo | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

A team of the Congress, Manipur’s Opposition party, will meet President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her of the situation in the State toward a faster resolution of the crisis.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said party leaders Gaikhangam and Th Lokeshwor are in New Delhi to seek an appointment with the President. “The Central leaders would not have stayed indifferent had the crisis in Manipur happened in other big States. Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preoccupied with other official works, he could have sent a representative to Imphal soon after the May 3 incident,” Mr. Singh told journalists in Imphal.

“It is already late but efforts need to be made for lasting peace,” he said.

Also read: Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest?  

Meanwhile, groups of women organised sit-in protests in more than 30 places across the Imphal Valley demanding a peaceful solution to the crisis.

On Saturday, Manipur’s Home Commissioner H. Gyan Prakash issued a notification extending the suspension of Internet services till May 31 on the basis of an update by the Director-General of Police. “There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public,” the order said.

Also read: Manipur unrest | The embers of Meitei-Kuki conflict still glow 

Three Rapid Action Force personnel were arrested on the charge of setting fire to a meat shop in Imphal East district. The arrest of Somdev Arya, Kuldeep Singh, and Pradeep Kumar was based on CCTV footage, the police said.

Related Topics

Manipur / Guwahati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.