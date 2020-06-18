Manipur Congress seek Speaker’s removal

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL

18 June 2020 17:31 IST

Party confident of winning Rajya Sabha election on June 19, senior leaders rally together

A day after nine MLAs withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in Manipur, the Opposition Congress on June 18 sent a notice to the State Legislative Assembly Secretary for the removal of Speaker Yumnam Khemchand.

The notice submitted by Congress legislator K. Meghachandra Singh, under 307(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, was supported by 10 other MLAs, including those of the National People’s Party (NPP) who left the BJP-led alliance.

Mr. Singh cited Article 179 (C) of the Constitution of India as the foundation of the notice that seeks to make the Speaker powerless in disqualifying MLAs because of the vote for removal pending against him.

The notice is primarily related to seven “rebel” Congress MLAs who had “defected” to the BJP after it had formed the coalition government in 2017. The Congress had taken these MLAs to court, which had directed the Speaker to disqualify them.

“This motion for removal... is necessitated for the reason that the Speaker has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of the position held by him and his actions are not only unconstitutional but also illegal,” Mr. Singh wrote.

The Speaker was to have taken a decision regarding the disqualification of the seven MLAs on June 22. But he issued a statement on the night of June 17, saying the disqualification matter has been advanced to June 18.

The Speaker, Mr. Singh pointed out, has thus conducted himself in an “authoritarian manner which is opposed to the well-established practice and procedure of the House rooted in democratic principles”.

According to Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, the notice “will further strengthen the formation of the new Congress-led coalition government in Manipur”.

RS polls

Apart from trying to form the government headed by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, the focus of the Congress is on the Rajya Sabha election on June 19.

“We are confident of winning the election because the numbers are with us,” Mr. Meitei said.

While the BJP had fielded Manipur’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba to the disappointment of social organisations who think he should be apolitical, the Congress has fielded veteran T. Mangibabu for the lone Rajya Sabha seat.

With the support of four NPP, an Independent and a Trinamool Congress MLA, the Congress camp has 26 legislators. The BJP camp has 23 MLAs — 18 of its own, four of Naga People’s Front and one of Lok Janshakti Party.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly has an effective strength of 49 with the disqualification of former Forest Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar for defecting from the Congress to the BJP. Seven Congress MLAs are barred from entering the Assembly and three BJP lawmakers quit from the Assembly to join the Congress.

Congress ready

Former Minister and now a Congress spokesperson Okram Joy said that the Opposition Congress shall stake its claim to form the next government. He said, “This is the first time in the State that Cabinet Ministers resigned to join hands with the Opposition. This only shows how things have gone wrong in the BJP-led coalition government.”

Senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi said, “In the March 2017 elections, the Congress, which secured 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, had staked claim to form the next ministry. We were denied it. The BJP, which had secured 21 seats, was given the chance to form it [the government].”

Minister for Health, and Arts and Culture L. Jayentakumar, one of the Ministers who resigned on Wednesday, said, “ Many Ministers were not taken into confidence by Chief Minister N. Biren. Despite the fact that I am the Health Minister, I was not allowed to enter the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences [premier government medical college and hospital in Imphal]. Similarly, I was not allowed to enter Kangla, an ancient palace, although I am also the Arts and Culture Minister.” He added that what was transpiring now was “a reaction to the CM’s actions and nobody should be blamed”.

Ratan Kumar, a former Minister and now a Congress spokesperson said, “Fifteen political parties held two rounds of meetings to jointly face the delimitation process based on the incorrect 2001 Census report. Before filing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation), signatures of the party representatives were collected. However, BJP leaders have so far refused to sign the collective official documents.”

After the resignations of Wednesday, the remaining 18 BJP MLAs have been lodged in Manipur’s Classics Hotel to ensure that they do not come into contact with Mr. Biren’s detractors. Sources said the Opposition party MLAs were also “staying in a safe place where BJP men cannot reach them”.