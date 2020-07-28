Manipur: Congress moves no-confidence motion

IMPHAL:

28 July 2020 20:25 IST

BJP-led coalition government ignoring demand for CBI probe into drug scam, says Opposition.

Two Congress MLAs on Tuesday moved a no-confidence against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Manipur. The 60-member Assembly is scheduled to be in session for a day on August 10. Keisham Meghachandra and Thokchom Lokeswar moved the motion on behalf of the party.

“The BJP-led coalition has been treating the drug barons with kid gloves,” Mr. Meghachandra told journalists after filing for the trial of strength.

Seizure of heroin

He said this in reference to the seizure of heroin from the residence of Lhukhosei Zhou, chairman of the autonomous council of Chandel district in June 2018.

“The government has been ignoring the demand for a CBI probe into the drug scam. Instead of pulling up the drug baron, it has filed defamation suit for ₹50 crore each against 11 reporters for publishing portions of the affidavit of Thounaojam Brinda, who said she was pressured into releasing Zhou,” he said.

Ms. Brinda was the Addl. SP with the Manipur police’s Narcotic and Affairs of the Border unit during the drug bust.

Mr. Meghachandra also said high-profile leaders were interfering with the “court proceedings”.