Manipur: Congress moves no-confidence motion

Two Congress MLAs on Tuesday moved a no-confidence against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Manipur. The 60-member Assembly is scheduled to be in session for a day on August 10. Keisham Meghachandra and Thokchom Lokeswar moved the motion on behalf of the party.
Also read | Manipur crisis is a family matter, says Biren Singh
“The BJP-led coalition has been treating the drug barons with kid gloves,” Mr. Meghachandra told journalists after filing for the trial of strength.
Seizure of heroin
He said this in reference to the seizure of heroin from the residence of Lhukhosei Zhou, chairman of the autonomous council of Chandel district in June 2018.
Manipur CM Biren Singh says political problem in State will settle down soon
“The government has been ignoring the demand for a CBI probe into the drug scam. Instead of pulling up the drug baron, it has filed defamation suit for ₹50 crore each against 11 reporters for publishing portions of the affidavit of Thounaojam Brinda, who said she was pressured into releasing Zhou,” he said.
Ms. Brinda was the Addl. SP with the Manipur police’s Narcotic and Affairs of the Border unit during the drug bust.
Mr. Meghachandra also said high-profile leaders were interfering with the “court proceedings”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath