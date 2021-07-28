Manipur Congress MLA quits

Congress MLA and former president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Govindas Konthoujam has resigned from the Assembly. His resignation letter was submitted to the office of the secretary of the Assembly on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

Later, a letter was submitted to MPCC interim president N. Loken, informing him that he (Mr. Konthoujam) was tendering his resignation from the party’s primary membership.

Informed sources said some more Congress MLAs close to Mr. Konthoujam would be shortly following him.

Some Congress leaders said his resignation from the post of party president had been received and acted upon. However, they did not explain what is going on and what political steps Mr. Konthoujam and some other MLAs may take.

Some months back Congress MLA Okram Henry resigned from the membership of the House and the party as well. He became a Minister with some important portfolios. However, after the expiry of the six months period, he automatically ceased to be a Minister.