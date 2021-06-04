Manipur Congress calls for free universal COVID-19 vaccination

IMPHAL:

04 June 2021

Not the time for politicking since people are getting infected and there are daily deaths in this small State, says Congress leader Okram Ibobi

The Opposition Congress in Manipur on Friday demanded free COVID-19 vaccination for all. Talking to reporters, Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi, said that a Congress team led by him had submitted on Friday a memorandum to Governor Najma Heptulla in the Raj Bhavan, as directed by the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He clarified that there was no political motive behind the demand. “It is not the time for politicking since people are getting infected and there are daily deaths in this small State. There are about 30 lakh people in Manipur and it will be comparatively easy to vaccinate the high risk group of people. As is done in some other States, the Manipur government should declare suitable compensation to the families of dead [corona] warriors,” Mr. Ibobi said.

He wondered why the second doses of the vaccines had been postponed by some months. “Is it because there is no stock of the vaccines? But out of those who got the first jabs, several [corona] warriors have been vaccinated the second time. Will the government say that it was also a mistaken step?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the government withdrew the notification issued on May 26, fixing the rates for payment of COVID-19-related diagnosis and medicines in the private hospitals since government hospitals could not accommodate the surging number of COVID-19 patients.

There have been complaints galore against the high fees charged by the private hospitals. However, private hospitals have not honoured the government notification. Officials of these hospitals reportedly told stunned patients and family members that the Government Order was not applicable to private hospitals. The government then issued another modified order on June 1. The management of private hospitals is yet to announce whether the new rates would be honoured or not.