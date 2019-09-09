Manipur CM wants Centre to implement NRC in the State

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said the State government is in favour of implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and will approach the Centre for it in line with the one in Assam.

We have already approved a resolution for a NRC in the State, he told reporters here on the sidelines of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) conclave in Guwahati.

“We and many of the States in the northeast need NRC. The Manipur government has already taken a decision in the cabinet to have it,” Mr. Singh said.

The Centre’s view is very clear that no illegal immigrant will be allowed to stay anywhere in the country. “That is a very clear message,” the Chief Minister said.

Asked how the State plans to implement the exercise, Mr. Singh said: “It will be done through the central government. Assam is doing it under the supervision of the Supreme Court. So we are requesting the central government and it will be done by them.”