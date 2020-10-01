Manipur CM urges EC for simultaneous bypolls

He sought elections to six other constituencies along with the two that have already been scheduled.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Wednesday said the State government was sending a request to the Election Commission (EC) to hold bypolls to six other Assembly constituencies along with the two constituencies whose byelection schedule had already been announced.

He said, “We will request the EC to hold bypolls simultaneously with the two constituencies. There are 13 vacant seats in the 60-member House. We will point out that there is no bar by courts against eight constituencies and it is just that some petitions had been filed.”

Mr. Biren had come to pay homage to the statue of Hijam Irabot, the first “revolutionary” in Manipur. He said all of us should follow the footsteps of Irabot. Manipur and other States and some foreign countries had observed the 124th birth anniversary of Irabot.

He said that when a frontline worker fighting COVID-19 dies, the next of kin would be given ₹50 lakh.