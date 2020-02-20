Manipur CM lists steps for making Act East Policy a success

The Manipur government and the Centre have taken several measures to make the Act East Policy successful, Chief Minister N. Biren told the Assembly on Wednesday. He wa replying to a question by Surjakumar Okram (Congress) on the developmental works taken up since 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Integrated Check Post at Moreh on January 4, 2019, which is now fully operational.

The governments of Myanmar and India had agreed to open nine border haats to facilitate free exchange of locally produced commodities. Two haats are located in Manipur and two more are to be located in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

The Manipur Trade and Expo centre was constructed in Imphal and 69 bridges were to be constructed to facilitate border trade. An MoU was signed between the two countries on February 14 for bus services. A chartered Imphal-Mandalay flight was launched on November 23, 2019 for a limited duration till December 7, 2019.

The trade between the two countries was legalised in 1995.