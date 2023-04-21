Manipur CM downplays BJP ‘dissension’

April 21, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has downplayed the resignation of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from administrative posts.

The Manipur unit of the BJP or the government faces no crisis, Mr. Singh told presspersons after a party meeting in Imphal on Friday.

There have been speculations about dissension within the BJP in Manipur after three MLAs — Thokchom Radheshyam, Karam Shyam and P. Brojen — resigned from their posts of advisor to the Chief Minister, chairman of the Manipur State Tourism Development Corporation, and chairman of the Manipur Development Society, respectively.

“Everyone attended the meeting. We have no crisis in the BJP,” the Chief Minister said.

He also said that one of his Ministers was away in Madhya Pradesh on leave, while three MLAs went to Delhi to undergo treatment. The three MLAs are the ones who quit their administrative posts.

Mr. Radheshyam and Mr Shyam, who were Ministers during the first term of Mr. Singh, resigned as they were allegedly not given any work, while Mr. Brojen quit on “personal grounds”.

The apparently disgruntled MLAs flew to New Delhi to express their grievances to the BJP’s central leadership. They have met some leaders, including the party’s Manipur in charge, Sambit Patra.

Earlier, 37 extremists of two groups laid down their arms and ammunition in the presence of the Chief Minister on Friday.

“I appreciate and welcome the 37 cadres of the two UG groups for their decision to return to the mainstream by laying down their arms during the homecoming ceremony... The cadres include 36 from the Chin Kuki Liberation Army and 1 cadre of PREPAK (Pro),” Mr. Biren Singh tweeted.

“With more insurgents joining our efforts to bring progress to the State by laying down their arms and putting their faith in the BJP Government under the leadership of Hon’ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji, I am confident that we will strengthen the peace and progress of Manipur,” he added.