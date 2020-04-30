Manipur CM directs police to probe slaughter of deer

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren has directed the police to investigate the slaughter of a deer, a video of which was uploaded and widely shared on Facebook. He directed police officers to charge the guilty and bring them to trial.

Mr. Biren has taken a special interest in the incident since the endangered brow-antlered deer is endemic to Manipur and protected under the Manipur Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Less than 250 animals of the species survive in their natural habitat, mainly on the floating Keibul Lamjao National Park, a part of the Loktak lake in Bishnupur district, the largest fresh water lake in eastern India.

Officials have not yet clarified if the video on Facebook pertained to a brow-antlered or some other species of deer.

Police in Thoubal district have established that the slaughter of the deer took place at Salungpham. One Abung Maibam had uploaded the video clipping. During initial interrogation, the youth told the police that the slaughter of the deer took place on April 27 at 5 p.m. near the Machi village. Since the village is within the jurisdiction of Tengnoupal district, an FIR was registered at a Police Station in this district.

Venison is sold openly in some markets in tribal areas of the State. Since law enforcement is lax, wild animals and rare birds are frequently slaughtered.