Manipur CM calls for resolve from all religions in the State

02 June 2021 19:17 IST

N. Biren appeals to spiritual leaders to spread awareness on COVID-19’s deadly second wave

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren on Wednesday appealed to leaders of all religious groups in the State to create awareness on COVID-19, with the second wave of the pandemic emerging as a deadly threat. He was speaking at a meeting of leaders from Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, and Manipur’s ancient religion of Sanamahi, organised in his office complex. After Mr. Biren’s speech, the religious leaders undertook a resolution to fight the pandemic by forming an all-religions body.

Members of the All Manipur Citizen Organisation, the Sanamahi Temple Board, the All Manipur Catholic Union, the Sri Sri Govindaji Temple Board, Jamati Ul Ulama and other leaders were present at the meeting.

The spiritual leaders also decided to spread awareness among tribals in the hills by issuing publicity materials in all tribal dialects. It was also agreed that that an all-religion prayer will be held at Kangla’s old palace, where several ancient temples are situated. The meeting also decided to hold mass prayers in all religions on the morning of June 7. On June 4 and 6, the all-religions groups will perform mass prayers at their respective places of worship.

