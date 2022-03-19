Manipur CM Biren summoned to Delhi again

The BJP is yet to form the government in the State

The BJP is yet to form the government in the State

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has once again summoned to Delhi the caretaker Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren, and a senior BJP MLA, T. Bishwajit, on Saturday. Both left Imphal by different flights. Both declined to speak to the press about the sudden directive.

They were earlier summoned on Tuesday in connection with the selection of the State’s next Chief Minister and went to Delhi by a chartered flight, accompanied by State BJP president A. Sharda, to return after two days in separate commercial flights. Mr. Bishwajit returned by a morning flight, and Mr. Biren and Ms. Sharda returned by an evening flight at the time.

When asked by reporters, Ms. Sharda said, “There is no mystery in the two flights. When we got the instructions from Delhi, it was too late for commercial flight tickets, so we had to hire one chartered flight. But we could buy the commercial tickets for the journey back.” Their return by separate flights remains unexplained.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, the BJP’s Manipur observer and co-observer, respectively, were expected to come to Imphal to resolve the impasse over the chief ministership. With Mr. Biren and Mr. Bishwajit summoned back to Delhi, political circles here have been left wondering over new developments in the ongoing tussle.

The BJP has secured absolute majority in the State, with “unconditional” support from independent legislators and a few other MLAs, except five MLAs of the Congress party. Letters of support have been given to Governor La Ganesan. The NPP with seven MLAs is also keen on supporting the BJP.

The latest summons to Delhi may provide some answers.