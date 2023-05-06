Manipur CM Biren Singh holds all-party meeting to resolve unrest

May 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh held an all-party meeting on May 6 evening for collectively working toward bringing peace and stability even as the State government was verifying the deaths of 18 to 20 people in the ethnic violence in parts of Manipur since May 3.

The unofficial toll, based on the body count in three major hospitals, is more than 50. The armed forces have so far rescued more than 25,000 people from conflict zones and shifted them to secured defence and government establishments

Apart from the all-party meet, the Manipur CM also held separate meetings with representatives of the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) and the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential Meitei community-based organisation, to highlight the crucial role of civil society groups in ensuring peace.

Appeal for peace

“Held an all-political party meeting... During the meeting, it was resolved to appeal for peace in the State, and encourage all citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or instability,” Mr. Singh tweeted. “The meeting was attended by representatives from various political parties including Indian National Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, AITC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP and key stakeholders including former CM Shri O. Ibobi Singh,” he added.

A resolution was taken in the meeting to form a peace committee in every Assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level, the Chief Minister said.

Northeastern cooperation

Earlier, Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga held talks with the MPs from the eight northeastern States, and the MLAs from Manipur’s Churachandpur district. He sought their cooperation in ending the ongoing violence in Manipur and helping evacuate the victims to tranquil zones.

In his conversation with Manipur MPs Ranjan Rajkumar Singh (who is the Minister of State for External Affairs) and Lorho Pfoze, Mr. Lalrosanga stressed the need to provide better food for the displaced people and ensure safety and security to those who want to depart from Churachandpur.

He also appreciated the AMCO and COCOMI for extending support to the government’s efforts to bring normality back to Manipur. “I appeal to everyone in Manipur to restrain from any form of violence. The State police and the paramilitary have been given a strict instruction to take action against those who create disturbances in the law and order of the State,” Mr. Singh said.

Verifying deaths

Kuldiep Singh, former Central Reserve Police Force chief who has been appointed by the Centre as Manipur’s security advisor, said there were reports of 18 to 20 deaths during the past three days. “We are verifying if these 18-20 people died due to the violence. More than 100 others were injured,” he told journalists in Imphal on Saturday. He also said that more than 500 houses were torched and the exact number of vehicles damaged by the mobs was being ascertained.

Mr. Kuldiep Singh said that Manipur continued to be tense but the situation “has been tackled” in several districts, including the Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Imphal districts.

“The situation has improved over the past two days. We have received a few reports of untoward incidents from Imphal and the fringe areas. The Manipur administration has taken adequate steps. A good number of troops were also received from the Central government,” he said.

“Areas under 23 police stations, identified as the most vulnerable are being manned by the Arny and CAPF (central armed police forces),” he added.

Central forces impact

Mr. Kuldiep Singh said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and India Reserve Battalion were conducting round-the-clock area domination in five sensitive areas under Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The State’s Director-General of Police, P. Doungel said the overall situation improved significantly after the arrival of the central forces. “We have received strict orders that we should not spare the troublemakers and take stringent actions against them. The Army is conducting flag marches. There is now a change in people’s behaviour,” he said.

Security personnel have so far evacuated more than 25,000 people from the conflict zones and shifted them to defence and government establishments. The displaced people said many of these temporary shelters do not have basic facilities.

Central monitoring

A senior official of Manipur’s Home Department said Home Minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the situation in the State. He has held several video conference meetings with Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, the State Chief Secretary, the DGP and other senior officials since May 4.

Mr. Shah also spoke to the Chief Ministers of the other northeastern States and discussed the Manipur situation, and the well-being of the students and people living in Manipur.

Meanwhile, more than 1,100 people from Manipur’s Jiribam district and surrounding areas have taken refuge in southern Assam’s Cachar district. Assam officials said the refugees are from the Kuki community who fled their villages following mob attacks on the night of May 4. “We have organised temporary shelters for these people,” an official said.

The governments of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura have opened helplines and organised special flights and bus services to evacuate their people from trouble-torn Manipur.