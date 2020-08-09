Manipur CM Biren set to face crucial vote of confidence tomorrow

The Opposition Congress had submitted a motion of no confidence, but N. Biren decided to move a confidence vote

Both the Opposition Congress and the ruling BJP and its allies are all set for the crucial vote of confidence on Monday during the one-day session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The Congress had submitted a motion of no confidence. But Chief Minister N. Biren, who is certain of his success, decided to move a confidence vote.

A meeting of the 24 Congress MLAs was arranged in the residence of Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi on Saturday to finalise the Congress strategy. Media reports said that as many as 12 MLAs did not turn up for the meeting.

Both the ruling and the Opposition parties have issued whips to their members and they have been asked to stay inside the Assembly till the end of the session.

However, indications are that some Congress MLAs may vote for the BJP. In the recent election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, two Congress MLAs, Okram Henry and R.K. Imo, voted for BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba. Show-cause notices were issued to both of them.

Drug policy

Sources said that the main thrust would be the “suspicious” drug policy. Shortly after becoming the Chief Minister, Mr. Biren said on several occasions that he would be firm in dealing with drug offenders since trafficking would endanger the future of an entire generation. Recalling such assurances, some Opposition MLAs wondered why the same Chief Minister had been refusing to hand over to the CBI the case of seizure of heroin worth a staggering amount. T. Brinda, then Additional Superintendent of Police, Narcotics and Affairs of Border, had arrested Lhoukhosei Zhou, the chairman of the Autonomous District Council, Chandel district, along with the drugs. She alleged in her affidavit submitted in the court that she was under heavy pressure to set free Zhou. She persistently refused.

Congress spokesperson K. Meghachandra said that the issue of the COVID-19 would come up during the discussion on Monday. He said that sub-standard and moth-eaten face masks, PPE and other items were allegedly supplied to the Health Department, thereby endangering the doctors and paramedical staff. He also said that a few weeks ago, banned items, including smokeless tobacco, costly betel leaves worth over ₹5 crore were taken by some armed India Reserve Battalion personnel to a house in Imphal. Women activists raided the house and destroyed the items.