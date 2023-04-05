Manipur CM Biren says government has taken serious view of increasing incidents of clashes among villagers

April 05, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - IMPHAL

Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren who also holds the Home portfolio said that the government has taken a serious view of the increasing instances of clashes among some villagers, mostly in the hill districts over the “creation” of new revenue villages. Mr. Biren said, “The government has not drawn boundary lines among the new districts. One government committee has been formed. However, it is yet to start functioning. No villager should take the law into their hands in this connection. The government shall come down heavily on those who ignore this warning”.

On the other hand, the collectors of some districts have issued orders saying that the thable chongba, the traditional community folk dance shall not be permitted except on April 14, the new year of the Hindu Manipuris. The step had been taken in view of the prevailing situation in Manipur. No community dance shall be organized without obtaining necessary permits from the district authority. Some collectors received several requests for organizing the folk dance. The requests were rejected and matters were disposed of.

In the past, the Holi festival revelers used to organize this dance for months after the festival. In view of the examinations and disturbances caused to the general public, the insurgents banned it after the five-day festivity. Officials said that the restrictions will be helpful as Manipur is on the list of States where there is a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr. Biren said, “Since India is a secular country any person can follow any religion of their choice. But nobody should cast aspersions on other religions and faiths. The government shall not remain as a silent spectator to such provocations”.

He was making an oblique reference to the provocations to the Manipuri traditional religion, Sanamahi, “ in Manipur by a pastor. He however later tendered an unqualified apology to the people.

Following the outbreak of fresh violence in Myanmar several thousand Myanmar nationals mostly some ethnic tribes had crossed to Manipur and Mizoram. After the past experience of opening “refuge camps in the Northeast this time only some “temporary detention centers” are open. Letpao Haokip, the Tribal Welfare Minister of Manipur said, “The arrangement is purely temporary. The displaced migrants shall be lodged in the center for a short time. Once the situation improves in Myanmar all of them will be sent back. The leaders of the migrants who have Hopson’s choice merely agreed to the Manipur government’s condition.

Officials suspect that some of the displaced ethnic groups may be “involved” in the attempts to create new revenue villages. Since it is a very sensitive issue the government is gingerly walking on the eggshells. Security along Myanmar and some Northeast states was ramped up. Some stray Myanmar were rounded up while they were trying to cross to Manipur and Mizoram.

Mr. Biren said, “ The district authority shall conduct a house-to-house survey to verify the nationality of the suspicious persons. A genuine Indian could produce the aadhar and other relevant documents”. However, It is easier said than done. In the past, the government had planned a head count of the villagers

in view of the abnormal increase of the population in some areas in the hill districts. After taking a tough decision the district administration had sent officials and security personnel to the targeted villages for verifying the citizenship of the people. However, the official team found some of the villages completely deserted despite earlier government notice for the verifications. Following one bloody ambush in a distant hill district the government officials gave up the verification works.

