Manipur CM Biren rules out leadership change in State

IMPHAL

03 October 2021 15:59 IST

Biren said he and other leaders were summoned to Delhi to chalk out strategy for the 2022 Assembly election.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren has said that there is no question of a leadership change in the State which goes to Assembly election in March 2022. He said this while talking to a local news channel, IS.COM.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national leaders on October 1 summoned Mr. Biren, Minister T. Biswajit and party State president A. Sharda to Delhi. Mr. Biren said that they were summoned to chalk out the election strategy.

Most of the tribal MLAs have also been camping in Delhi. The tribals in Manipur are not happy that the Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021 recommended by the Hill Areas Committee, a statutory body, was not tabled during the monsoon session of the Assembly. All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur, had boycotted the ‘Go to Hills’ programme launched by Mr. Biren for a balanced development of the hills and the valley where tribals and non-tribals inhabit respectively. The Chief Minister says that the people have been talking about a change of guard during the four and a half years of his tenure.

Political commentators say that Manipur may go the Punjab way since the chasm between the hills and the valley is widening. Some tribal groups say that the ‘Go to Hills’ programme is a ploy to usurp the tribal land.

Several tribal organisations and students are not happy with the alleged kidnap and murder of a Zeliangrong tribe social activist Athuan Abonmei on September 22.

Police claim that two suspects were arrested in connection with Abonmei’s murder. The Joint Action Committee formed to seek justice for him has been launching a series of agitation. A 24-hour total shut-down was imposed from Sunday midnight. Almost all the social and students organisations of the non-tribals have announced their support to these agitations. The JAC says that more agitations would be launched till the real culprits are nabbed and booked.

Former Minister Okram Joy has said that during the National Investigation Agency’s probe into the case, Mr. Biren should step down for transparency and speedy conduct of the investigation.