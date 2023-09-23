ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur CM Biren announces restoration of internet services from today

September 23, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - IMPHAL

Except ‘whitelisted’ mobile phone numbers approved by the Manipur government, internet data services were suspended on other mobile phones

The Hindu Bureau

View of a makeshift roadblock placed in the middle of a street by a mob during protests, in Imphal, on June 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The internet services in Manipur which had been suspended from May 23, 2023 were restored from Saturday morning throughout the State. The restoration of the services was announced by the Chief Minister N. Biren.

ALSO READ
Manipur government increases security measures anticipating fresh violence

Mobile internet services remained suspended in Manipur for more than 140-days in the wake of communal clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

Except “whitelisted” mobile phone numbers approved by the government, data services were suspended on other mobile phones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was of the view that anti-social elements will misuse the facilities to spread fake news and videos to stoke communal tension. There had been several instances of such misuses in the past. The suspension of the internet facilities had affected all sections of people including media persons.

ALSO READ
Mobile Internet ban | Manipur HC asks state govt to find ways to restore services

When some Public Interest Litigations were filed, the High Court of Manipur had directed the State government to restore the services partially.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US