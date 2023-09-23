HamberMenu
Manipur CM Biren announces restoration of internet services from today

Except ‘whitelisted’ mobile phone numbers approved by the Manipur government, internet data services were suspended on other mobile phones

September 23, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - IMPHAL

The Hindu Bureau
View of a makeshift roadblock placed in the middle of a street by a mob during protests, in Imphal, on June 19, 2023.

View of a makeshift roadblock placed in the middle of a street by a mob during protests, in Imphal, on June 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The internet services in Manipur which had been suspended from May 23, 2023 were restored from Saturday morning throughout the State. The restoration of the services was announced by the Chief Minister N. Biren.

Mobile internet services remained suspended in Manipur for more than 140-days in the wake of communal clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

Except “whitelisted” mobile phone numbers approved by the government, data services were suspended on other mobile phones.

The government was of the view that anti-social elements will misuse the facilities to spread fake news and videos to stoke communal tension. There had been several instances of such misuses in the past. The suspension of the internet facilities had affected all sections of people including media persons.

When some Public Interest Litigations were filed, the High Court of Manipur had directed the State government to restore the services partially.

