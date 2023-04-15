Manipur church body says no to donation linked to drug dealing, poppy cultivation

April 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - GUWAHATI:

An organisation of churches in Manipur has decided not to receive “revenue” from sources associated with drug dealing and poppy cultivation.

The All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) also resolved to extend “unstinted support” to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led State government in its anti-drug crusade.

In March 2022, the Nongthombam Biren Singh government said making Manipur drug-free was one of its 100 priorities. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force was set up under an IGP-ranked officer to launch the drive that led to several hundred acres of poppy plantations being destroyed.

Such plantations were primarily in the State’s hills inhabited by certain tribes, many of whom practice Christianity.

In a declaration on April 14, the AMCO resolved to fight the drug menace and poppy cultivation in Manipur while appreciating the State and Central government’s war on drugs.

Collective church pledge

“The church made a collective pledge based on Christian faith, Biblical ethics, and values to extend unstinted support to the government of Manipur, organisations, churches, and individuals relentlessly working for the eradication of the abuse of psychotropic substances and poppy cultivation in our State,” AMCO president, Rev L. Simon Raomai said.

“The church, with all our resources and capabilities, will persistently work for the eradication of the abuse of psychotropic substances and poppy cultivation in the State and discourage receiving revenue from such sources,” he said.

The AMCO appealed to the people involved in the “nefarious” activity or trade to refrain from further indulgence in order to save thousands of precious human lives and the degrading ecosystem.

The AMCO also urged the Central and State governments to formulate a rational, inclusive, and comprehensive socio-economic policy in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Such a policy ensuring sustainable livelihoods can wean people away from drug trade or poppy cultivation, it said.