Manipur celebrates unity with ‘Mera Houchongba’

Manipur observed on Saturday ‘Mera Houchongba’ in a befitting manner in many parts of the State. The main function was held at the palace in Imphal. This annual celebration is held to foster and consolidate relations among tribal and non-tribal people settled in the hills and valley of the State, respectively.

The titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, said, “Since the beginning of this land now known as Manipur, all sections of people have been living in peace and harmony. The function of freely mixing up and exchanging simple gifts and other simple local items will go a long way in cementing brotherly relations.”

Some instances of a widening chasm between communities have been observed, but all sections of people firmly stood against attempts to divide them.

One unique feature of this year’s event, held on Saturday, was that people from all the different communities only used local products. They came to the event wearing local clothes, and they gave gifts of local fruits and other locally made items.

Titular King Sanajaoba said, “There is a ritual in the main function held in the palace. There are some places where there is no such ritual. I feel that these local groups should use some other names for their functions.” He further said that such events will bring communities closer.