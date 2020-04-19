Manipur bridge collapse affects transport of essential goods amid COVID-19 lockdown

The transportation of consumer items, essential commodities, building materials and others from Guwahati to Manipur, was hampered on Saturday as the bridge over the Barak river, flowing along Tamenglong and Noney districts, snapped some iron parts. The NH37 runs across the two mountainous districts of Manipur.

Officials said the repair works were obstructed by the torrential rains Manipur has been experiencing since April 16. Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles are stranded on both sides of the damaged bridge. Works Minister T. Bishwajit had assured some months back that repairing the weak and wobbly bridges along this national highway will be completed shortly. This is the second lifeline of Manipur, the first being NH 39 that goes through Nagaland.

Government officials said the repairing works, which had been affected by the heavy downpour will be completed soon. They further said 284 trucks carrying various consumer, items including perishable goods had reached Imphal on Saturday evening.

Most of the trucks are transporting PDS rice as the State government has been distributing free rice to all. The officials further said that since the NH39 is fully operational, there is no fear of shortage of food, fuel and other construction materials.

Meanwhile, reports say that prices of various consumer items fixed by the government are rendered meaningless as the grocery shop owners are fixing their own prices whimsically. So far, no shopkeeper has been booked for overcharging. A person said he bought potatoes at ₹60 a kg though the government had fixed the price at ₹33.

Poultry owners and cooperative societies selling milk, eggs, chicken, fish are facing heavy losses since all outlets have been closed.