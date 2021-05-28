Manipur BJP leader attacked

IMPHAL:

28 May 2021 16:30 IST

J. Khongsai, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president from the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, and his family members, had a miraculous escape on Thursday night when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his home at Moreh, Manipur’s border town. A wall, one plastic water tank and a two-wheeler were hit by the bullets. However, there was no injury to anyone in the residential area.

Mr. Khongsai said, “I do not have any enemy as I have not done anything wrong. No militant outfit has threatened me in any form. I request the State government to make a thorough inquiry into the incident.”

The police also do not have any clue into the identity of the gunmen or their motive. Soon after the firing incident, at about 10 p.m., police personnel and commandos rushed to the site. They conducted a mini-combing operation in the nearby areas, but no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, a team from the Moreh Police Station intercepted a man at Phaicham villege in Moreh during normal patrolling on Thursday night. He was identified as Lenkhamkhai Haokip (35) of Mission village. One China-made handgun of 7.65 bore with five live rounds was recovered from him. He was later formally arrested. He is under interrogation, a police report said.