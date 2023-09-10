Manipur BJP lawmaker seeks ‘equal’ land law 

September 10, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

An MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought the cooperation of his fellow legislators in ensuring an “equal” land law in the ethnic conflict-scarred Manipur.

Rajkumar Imo Singh, who represents the Sagolband Assembly constituency, said the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (MLR and LR) Act of 1960 needed to be less skewed against the Imphal Valley dwellers.

The valley, dominated by non-tribal Meiteis, makes up about 10% of Manipur’s landmass.

In a letter to all the members of the 60-member Manipur Assembly, he said the 1960 Act enacted by Parliament does not allow valley dwellers to buy land in the tribal-majority hill districts while tribals can buy land anywhere in the State.

Have written a letter appealing to all Legislators to join and unite hands. There should be a Manipur where there are equal laws, thus an equal land law for every section of the society. The Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960, enacted by Parliament needs to be… pic.twitter.com/Izq0nlE0MK — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) September 10, 2023

Mr. Singh said seeking a new land law that is equal for all citizens would be appropriate now. “As a legislator of the State, I seek the cooperation of all members of the august House to stand united and amend the MLR and LR Act in the Assembly, which will benefit the indigenous people,” he said.

“Let us all unite for this cause and move together for the Act to be applicable and extended to the whole State. As this is an Act of Parliament, it has to be ultimately ratified and amended in Parliament for which we all should initiate in one voice,” he said.

He said his father, the late R.K. Jaichandra Singh had tried to amend the Act by when he was the Chief Minister during 1988-90.

“To ensure the smooth passage of the Bill, he had discussed with various village chiefs from the hill districts along with the legislators and other stakeholders to allow the MLR and LR Act to be extended in their areas… this failed to see the light as a majority of the legislators, including the valley legislators, were apprehensive of this amendment to the Act,” Mr. Singh said.

He said it was an irony that powerful tribal leaders, politicians, businessmen and village chiefs created an “imaginary” threat perception that people from the valley would go and settle down in the hill districts.

“On the other hand, these leaders have their properties in the valley and are enjoying the benefits while the poor tribal people in the hills are not able to enjoy the same as the land belongs to the chiefs, a few individuals, community as per the customary law,” Mr. Singh said.

One of the triggers of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur is believed to be the demand of a section of the Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which would automatically make them eligible to buy land in the hills.