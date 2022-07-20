Manipur bans tourist activities in view of spike in new COVID-19 cases

A view of the Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in northeast India. File photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

July 20, 2022 10:52 IST

The ban order will remain in force till the situation improves.

In a bid to tackle the fresh spike of COVID-19 cases in Manipur the government has banned all kinds of tourism activities from Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Besides assembly of persons in tourism-related activities is banned. Officials said that the ban order shall remain in force till the COVID-19 situation improves.

Those who are running some home stays in the Loktak lake, one of the largest fresh water lake in the northeast, have been instructed to demolish the Manipur-style thatched houses where meals and other services are available.

Tourists’ entry to parks, gardens, cultural heritage sites, temples and hotels are banned from today. The restritions would hlep to reduce fresh infections, heath officials said.

For over two months Manipur did not have any fresh COVID-19 positive cases. Since the situation had improved considerably the government and private isolation centres were shut down. However, the State is witnessing a fresh spike in cases in recent times.

Director of Health Services, Khoirom Sashikanta said, “We are getting reports of nearly 100 persons getting infected with COVID-19 every day. Besides two deaths were reported in the past few days. The government takes a serious view of the fresh spike. Educational institutes which had been reopened after months of closure are being closed down in a phased manner:.

Thermal scanning

The official also disclosed that the State has started doing thermal scanning of the passengers coming to Manipur from Assam and other states. However so far no infected bus and private car passenger has been found at Mao gate entry point. He also said that such scanning will be done at other entry points including Imphal international airport.

So far 2,021 persons in Manipur have died of COVID-19 infection. The government has renewed the advisory to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 protocols.