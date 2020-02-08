Manipur bans food imports from China

In view of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Manipur government has banned the import of packaged food items from China, Myanmar and Southeast Asian countries which do not comply with FSSAI regulations, officials said here on Friday.
The Directorate of Health Services has directed all designated officers in the State “to inspect, seize and to keep keen vigilance in the interest of public health”.
Manipur shares a 398-km international border with Myanmar and Moreh serves as a major trade hub between India and her eastern neighbour.
