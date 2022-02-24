Manipur Assembly election | Man shot at in poll-related violence

He is out of danger, according to doctors

In election-related violence in Manipur, one person was shot and wounded and a few others, including a woman, were beaten up. The incident took place on February 23 in Kyamgei in the Keirao Assembly constituency in Imphal east district, police accounts said.

Those who attacked four people travelling in a car are suspected to be workers of a candidate in the forthcoming election.

Mohammad Sheikhuddin, 43, and his family members were returning home after visiting a relative at a hospital in Imphal. Mr. Sheikhuddin sustained a bullet injury. Doctors have said he is out of danger.

Abdul Razat, who was inside the car, said, “Our car was stopped by some people who wielded sticks and other weapons. They asked us to take out cash for distribution to the voters. We explained our position and told them that there was no cash and they could check the car.”

“However, the persons claiming to be members of a political party started beating us after stoning us from different sides and damaged the car. Our sister, Rahatal Bibi, was also beaten up,” added Mr. Razat.

The accused have not been arrested so far, official sources said.

There have been sit-in protests against bombings and gun attacks in parts of the State almost daily ahead of the February 28 and March 5 election. Three people were gunned down recently.