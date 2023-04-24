ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur: Another BJP MLA resigns from administrative post, fourth in April

April 24, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - IMPHAL

Uripok’s BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani resigned from the chairmanship of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA).

PTI

Uripok’s BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Kh_Raghumani

Another BJP legislator in Manipur resigned from his administrative post on April 24, the fourth MLA of the ruling party in the northeastern state to do so this month. 

Uripok’s BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani resigned from the chairmanship of Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA). 

In his resignation letter to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Mr. Raghumani said he was quitting the post for “personal reasons, and also in the public interest, it is felt that my continuance as Chairman of MANIREDA is not called for at this juncture”. 

Also Read: Third Manipur BJP legislator quits post 

The state unit of the saffron party has been hit by a series of resignations of MLAs from their administrative posts, triggering speculations of trouble in the Biren Singh government. 

On April 8, Thokchom Radhesyam resigned from the post of advisor to the chief minister, which was followed by the resignation of Langthabal MLA Karan Shyam on April 17 from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited. 

Both the legislators had cited “not being given any responsibility” as the reason for their resignation. 

Wangjing Tentha MLA Paonam Brojen resigned from the chairmanship of Manipur Development Society on April 20, citing “personal reasons.”  

The Chief Minister, after holding a BJP meeting on April 21, claimed there was “no crisis in the party”. 

Related Topics

Manipur

