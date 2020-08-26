Manik Sarkar, workers defy lockdown restrictions, detained

Ex-Tripura CM hints at forging a “unity alliance” to oppose the ‘repressive’ BJP

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, senior CPI(M) leaders and a few hundred party workers were arrested following an attempt to hold a rally here on Wednesday. The administration swung into action to enforce COVID-19 linked restrictions after Mr. Sarkar ended his speech in which he slammed the “anti-people policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the State”.

Mr. Sarkar, CPI(M) politburo member and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, hinted at forging a “unity alliance” with like-minded parties to strengthen the movement against the ‘repressive’ BJP. He alleged that the Central government was functioning at the behest of the RSS.

Brief detention

Former CPI(M) MPs and several Ministers of the erstwhile Left Front government joined the protest near the City Centre. They held placards to press the demands. They were released after a brief detention.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 while the district administrations has enforced Section 144 to contain the virus.

So far 83 people have died and nearly 10,000 people contracted the virus in the State with a population of a little over 37 lakh. Despite the critical health situation, restrictions are flouted by all political parties.

The police said the CPI(M) did not seek permission for holding the protest and so they had to declare the gathering unlawful before making arrests.

A large number of security personnel led by senior officers were present at the venue and they allowed the event to continue till Mr. Sarkar had completed his speech. The top brass of the police are reportedly examining the role of some officers during the protest.

On July 18, the police booked three senior CPI(M) leaders including former Minister Manik Dey, former Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar and former Lok Sabha MP Shankar Prasad Datta for violating lockdown restrictions and leading a protest.

Youth Congress protest

Youth Congress workers staged a road blockade agitation outside the Congress Bhavan here to protest the alleged attack on former PCC president and Minister Birajit Sinha. The incident occurred at Majlishpur near here on Tuesday night.

Mr. Sinha in his police complaint blamed the BJP supporters for organising the attack on his vehicle. No arrest has been made so far.

The police dispersed the activists to clear the road for vehicular movement.