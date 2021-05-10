Manik Sarkar, other leaders face unruly mob in Tripura

AGARTALA

10 May 2021 22:39 IST

CPI(M) Polit Bureau accuses BJP of orchestrating the incident

Former Chief Minister and CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar, the party’s central committee member Badal Choudhury and party MLA Sudan Das faced an unruly mob at Shantirbazar when they arrived to attend a party programme on Monday.

The crowd comprising a large number of women raised anti-CPI(M) slogans and allegedly threw stones and empty water bottles at the top party leaders.

Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel, who escorted the convoy of Mr. Sarkar, also leader of the Opposition in the State assembly, cordoned off the area and summoned security reinforcement. The unruly mob damaged two vehicles in the convoy and attempted to break the security cordon.

State CPI(M) confirmed that Mr. Sarkar escaped unhurt, but Mr. Chowdhury, Mr. Das and south district leader Tapas Datta suffered minor injuries.

A visibly angry Mr. Sarkar lashed out at BJP’s leadership for “a series of attacks on party leaders and cadres”. He said the government had failed to establish the rule of law in the State. “The way Opposition ranks are targeted is completely unacceptable... Things cannot go on like this and has to be stopped,” he said.

Mr. Sarkar claimed the attack was planned and there was inadequate deployment security forces, despite the authorities being informed of their visit.

Action sought

Leaders of the Opposition parties, including the chief of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Kishore Debbarman who led his party’s triumph in the recently held elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, condemned the incident.

They demanded action against the perpetrators who, according to CPI(M), were workers of the State’s ruling BJP.

“After seeing the images of what happened to Manik Sarkar today, people should condemn this,” Mr. Debbarman, State’s royal scion, said in a statement.

State Congress president Pijush Biswas also condemned the incident and joined other Opposition leaders in demanding action against those found guilty.

Polit Bureau’s charge

CPI(M) Polit Bureau strongly condemned the attack on Mr. Sarkar and party leaders accompanying him and accused the BJP of orchestrating it.

In a statement, the party said Mr. Sarkar was to participate in a programme that was permitted by the Tripura Police at Santirbazar in South Tripura. It alleged that the BJP workers attacked Mr. Sarkar's convoy to prevent him and other party leaders from visiting homes of their supporters.

“The BJP, showing its true character and colour, is not allowing any democratic activity of the Opposition in Tripura. This is unacceptable and will be resisted and rebuffed,” the Polit Bureau statement said.

(With input from Special Correspondent in New Delhi)