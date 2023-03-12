Manik Saha | The doctor CM

March 12, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST

Before rising to fame as Tripura’s first maxillofacial surgeon, Manik Saha, for those in Agartala, was known as Makhan Lal Saha’s son. The senior Saha was the first entrepreneur to build a deluxe movie theatre in the city in the 1970s. The family, which migrated from Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria district, had a wide range of businesses in Tripura and Kolkata.

Unlike his brothers, Dr. Saha did not venture into the family business. He attained a degree from a dental college in Patna and did his postgraduation in Lucknow. Dr. Saha’s political journey began with the Congress. He is not essentially a Congress turncoat like many in the BJP’s Tripura unit as he was not actively involved with the grand old party’s programmes. His political ambition grew in 2016 when the top BJP leadership made it a mission to uproot the CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura. He was among the first Congress leaders and members to join the BJP (in 2016) to end the more than two decades of communist rule in Tripura. The BJP soon entrusted him with supervising the ‘prishta pramukhs’ — booth-level workers dealing with voters. He worked under the then State observer, Sunil Deodhar, and was close to former party president Biplab Kumar Deb, who became Chief Minister after the BJP seized a historic win in the 2018 Assembly elections.

When Mr. Deb was asked to step down as the State BJP president in 2020, he reportedly recommended Dr. Saha as his replacement. The party’s Central leadership agreed. His appointment seemed to make no difference in the way the party was run as Mr. Deb continued to call the shots. The former also avoided any confusion or confrontation. This paid dividends as the party nominated him for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura in 2022.

Power shift

On May 14 that year, the BJP suddenly asked Mr. Deb to step down and rushed some Central observers to Agartala to facilitate the election of Dr. Saha as the legislature party leader. Dr. Saha took oath as the Chief Minister the very next day. Although the party compensated Mr. Deb with a slot in the Rajya Sabha, it has not yet explained why he was removed as the Chief Minister.

Dr. Saha, who never contested a general election and was not part of the government in any manner, had to deal with several issues initially as Mr. Deb’s influence was visible everywhere in the administration. His calm demeanour helped him handle the situation and apparently improve the party’s image in just nine months before the February elections. He implemented a bunch of schemes and programmes needed to face the voters in the polls.

These included increasing the dearness allowance for government employees to 20% and doubling the social stipend for BPL families to ₹2,000. His direction to the police to act tough also enhanced his image as a person with a different style of functioning. His instructions to eradicate drug-trafficking and financial corruption also seemed to work.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP announced him as a CM-probable as they found him as the best bet in a tight race, especially after the Left Front and the Congress came together. The announcement was believed to have dashed the hopes of Mr. Deb, who wanted to stage a comeback. Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, who was also eyeing the chair of the Chief Minister and won from Dhanpur, a CPI(M) bastion, was equally disappointed.

Second innings

Dr. Saha, 70, began his second innings as Chief Minister after the BJP and ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura won 33 seats — two more than the majority mark in the 60-member Assembly.

Now in power, all eyes are on how Mr. Saha would implement the more than a hundred election pledges the BJP made during the campaign. He is the Chief Minister of a State that faces acute unemployment problems, besides issues associated with complex demography and ethnic differences. Tripura also has a long International Boundary and border crimes are rampant. Moreover, Mr. Saha has the extra burden of striking a balance between the party and the government to keep the organisation strong at the grassroots level while governance challenges are met. A tall ask indeed.