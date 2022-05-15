Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura Chief Minister

BJP leader Manik Saha meets Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to stake claim to form the government, after being elected as Legislative Party Leader, at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 15, 2022 12:21 IST

Former CM Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation got Mr. Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony