Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura Chief Minister

PTI May 15, 2022 12:21 IST

Former CM Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation got Mr. Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony

BJP leader Manik Saha meets Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to stake claim to form the government, after being elected as Legislative Party Leader, at Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP State president Manik Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura on Sunday morning. Governor S.N. Arya administered the oath to Mr. Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala. Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation on Saturday evening got Mr. Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony along with BJP MLAs and State ministers. Also Read New CM in Tripura ahead of 2023 Assembly polls Union Minister Pratima Bhowmick also attended the swearing-in programme. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and minister Ram Prasad Paul, who broke chairs during the BJP's legislative party meeting on Saturday protesting Mr. Saha's appointment as the Chief Minister, arrived at the Raj Bhavan moments after the swearing-in ceremony ended. The opposition CPI(M) MLAs boycotted the programme, alleging "fascist-style violence" in the State under the BJP's rule.



