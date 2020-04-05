Man who held feast for 1,500 persons in Morena tests COVID-19 positive

Fourteen days after he returned from Dubai, a 40-year-old man from Morena tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife on Thursday. And a day later, 10 of his relatives who had taken part in a feast thrown by him tested positive too.

More than 1,500 persons who had attended the feast ceremony in the honour of his mother, who had died on March 8, had been confined in quarantine and the locality where the venue was located had been sealed too, said District Chief Medical and Health Officer R.C Bandil.

Of the 23 persons whose samples had been taken, 10 relatives, including eight children, had tested positive, he added. The district administration had declared the house of the man, a restaurant waiter who had returned from Dubai on March 17, as the “epicentre” and the area within its 3 km radius as the “containment area”.

The children were aged between 2 and 14, whereas a 60-year-old woman had contracted the illness too, said Sapna M. Lovanshi, Additional Director, State Directorate of Health Services.

The curfew was imposed in the area, all persons being screened at its exit points and traffic was prohibited too, said district officials.

“His own two children have tested positive. We are collecting samples of all their primary contacts now and those residing within the containment area who have symptoms, including cough and cold,” said Dr. Bandil.

When the man landed in New Delhi, he was screened for illnesses but showed no symptoms until March-end, according to A.K. Gupta of the Morena district Hospital.

“His wife told us she had caught a cough and cold even before her husband’s return,” he said. Still, even when the couple turned up at the hospital on March 29, the man did not declare his travel history.

“However, he returned to the hospital on March 31 complaining of mild cough and cold that’s when he declared he had returned from Dubai, and we took their samples,” said Dr. Gupta.

“The ten members who had tested positive a day later didn’t have any symptoms,” said Pallavi Jain Govil, Principal Secretary, State Public Health and Family Welfare Department. “And no new area had been affected.”

Still, after the feast, the participants at the ceremony, held on March 20, had dispersed to different parts of the district and their primary contacts were being traced, said an official of the district administration, requesting anonymity.

“All the six brothers and two sisters of the man had attended the gathering,” explained Dr. Gupta. And two of the brothers were his neighbours too in a congested locality.

With Morena being an entry point to Madhya Pradesh for several migrant labourers returning from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, the district administration was also grappling to confined in quarantine more than 30,000 workers in villages, said an official.