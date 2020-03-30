Man who died of cardiac arrest in Ujjain tests COVID-19 positive

A 38-year-old man from Ujjain, who died on March 27 while undergoing treatment for chest pain at a hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh to three.

“He came with chest pain and was admitted to hospital , and soon after died. We had taken a sample while he was undergoing treatment,” said Dr. A.G. Sinha, Chief Medical Health Officer, Ujjain.

After the patient was admitted at 7.50 p.m., doctors sent his swab samples to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, where results tested them positive at Monday noon. The patient died at 9 p.m..

“The patient was obese and asthmatic and had hypertension too,” said Ujjain isolation ward nodal officer Dr. H.P. Sonaniya. “It appears to be a case of comorbidity, as the immunocompromised patient contracted the virus easily and died of cardiac arrest. Therefore, the death can be partly attributed to COVID-19.”

Earlier, two patients from Ujjain and Indore each had died of the illness. With the new case, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 48 cases so far, and Ujjain six. Indore, the most populous city in the State, has registered 27 cases.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.