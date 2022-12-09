Man tries to immolate himself on`Bharat Jodo Yatra’ route

December 09, 2022 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST - JAIPUR

A 30-year-old man allegedly tried to immolate himself on the route of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Thursday purportedly, in protest against the Party’s policies. The man identified as Kuldeep Sharma, is a property dealer and lives in Kota’s Talwandi area.

When Kuldeep attempted to set himself afire in front of the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Commerce College roundabout, the people who had gathered there and the security personnel, overpowered him and snatched the inflammable material he was carrying. He was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital, where the police took him into custody for questioning.

Mr. Gandhi, who was scheduled to garland the statue on the fourth day of his yatra’s Rajasthan leg, skipped the venue and proceeded with his march. Kuldeep and his family members were stated to be supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday morning and left for Sawai Madhopur, where she will celebrate her 76th birthday with her children at a luxury resort, near Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve on Friday. The `Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will take place at dawn on Friday.

The sources in the ruling Congress here said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra could meet Ms. Gandhi on her birthday. Ms. Gandhi may also join in the yatra on December 10, which is a day reserved for women participants in the march.