Man travels 700 km on bicycle to honour green activists

Amaresh Naresh Samant, an environmental activist from Odisha’s Paradeep, travelled over 700 kilometres on bicycle to Berhampur to honour youth green activists of the city.

Mr. Samant, an engineer by profession, is well known for his dedication to protect the environment. He took nine days to reach Berhampur by cycle on Sunday morning. He was welcomed with a cycle rally that started from Engineering School square in Berhampur that culminated in a public meeting at the city stadium.

Activists of various organisations, Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Nayak, NCC cadets, members of Boxing Odisha and students attended the function.

Mr. Samant praised Berhampur Sabuja Bahini for saving trees from metal intrusions in Odisha and Anchalika Vikas Parishad that has played a key role to make Ganjam first house sparrow-friendly district in the State by use of artificial nests.

“During my nine-day journey by cycle, I passed through several places where I motivated people to protect their surroundings through examples of youth activists from Berhampur,” he said.

Mr. Nayak hoped that people like him will continue to motivate the new generation to save nature and end pollution.