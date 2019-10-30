Man succumbs to stab injuries

A man, who was allegedly stabbed for protesting against the harassment of his sister, succumbed to injuries on Sunday night at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The incident happened in front of a college at Kairana in Shamli district on October 23.
According to sources, after repeated complaints of his sister, Vicky decided to confront the accused. However, the 22-year-old was stabbed and beaten by a group of young men. The incident got captured on a CCTV camera and was shared on social media.
The main accused was identified as Anuj Kumar. SHO Kairana Police Station said Section 302 has been added to the FIR following Vicky’s death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor