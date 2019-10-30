Man succumbs to stab injuries

A man, who was allegedly stabbed for protesting against the harassment of his sister, succumbed to injuries on Sunday night at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. The incident happened in front of a college at Kairana in Shamli district on October 23.

According to sources, after repeated complaints of his sister, Vicky decided to confront the accused. However, the 22-year-old was stabbed and beaten by a group of young men. The incident got captured on a CCTV camera and was shared on social media.

The main accused was identified as Anuj Kumar. SHO Kairana Police Station said Section 302 has been added to the FIR following Vicky’s death.