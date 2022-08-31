Man slits woman’s throat in Madhya Pradesh

The accused village watchman is still at large, say police

The Hindu Bureau RAIPUR
August 31, 2022 02:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An 18-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa is battling for life after a man slit her throat in an alleged case of one-sided love on Monday.

Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police, Civil Lines, Khandwa on Tuesday said the accused, Bablu (24), who is the Kotwar or the village watchman, was still at large.

The victim’s sister said both of them were at home when Bablu arrived there and demanded that the victim marry him. When the woman refused, he slit her throat with a sharp object and escaped. Their father said he and the accused had had several run-ins as the latter smoked intoxicants and resorted to eve-teasing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused slit her throat after she turned down his proposal. The surgery has been done but her condition is still critical. The accused has not yet been caught but our team is on it,” said Mr. Singh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The incident happened amid the national outrage over a similar case in Jharkhand’s Dumka where a girl died after a man set a girl ablaze. In Madhya Pradesh too, the Opposition Congress has been criticising the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government over the rising crime against women and children, as revealed by the recently released National Crime Records Bureau figures for 2021.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madhya Pradesh
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app