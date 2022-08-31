Man slits woman’s throat in Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

An 18-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa is battling for life after a man slit her throat in an alleged case of one-sided love on Monday.

Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police, Civil Lines, Khandwa on Tuesday said the accused, Bablu (24), who is the Kotwar or the village watchman, was still at large.

The victim’s sister said both of them were at home when Bablu arrived there and demanded that the victim marry him. When the woman refused, he slit her throat with a sharp object and escaped. Their father said he and the accused had had several run-ins as the latter smoked intoxicants and resorted to eve-teasing.

“The accused slit her throat after she turned down his proposal. The surgery has been done but her condition is still critical. The accused has not yet been caught but our team is on it,” said Mr. Singh.

The incident happened amid the national outrage over a similar case in Jharkhand’s Dumka where a girl died after a man set a girl ablaze. In Madhya Pradesh too, the Opposition Congress has been criticising the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government over the rising crime against women and children, as revealed by the recently released National Crime Records Bureau figures for 2021.